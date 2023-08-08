TURIN — By the time the National Weather Service warning was issued at about 8:18 p.m. Monday that a tornado was in the area of Whetstone Gulf and Turin was one of the towns at risk of “flying debris,” the business area just north of the village on Route 26 already knew the risk was greater than that.

Snow Ridge Ski Resort lost all of its ski lifts and some of the smaller buildings. The RVs parked at one end of the resort stayed on the ground but many were destroyed by falling trees.

The lifts, along with other equipment and several buildings at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin were severely damaged by the tornado that passed through Monday night. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Steak-n-Brew owner Paul R. Virkler said a party of 12 had left the back dining room just before the tree brought down by the tornado Monday night in Turin smashed through the roof and ceiling and the power went out. He and his crew lit some candles and kept dinner service going for the 40-or-so people in the front dining room who were none-the-wiser except for the tornado warning on their phones — but by then, it had already passed by. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Timothy J. Sadowski and Nicole A. Sadowski are surrounded by their children Alex, 9, on the left, followed by Jacob, 11; Lily, 7; and Olivia, 9, in front the tree that fell on Lily’s pony, Oreo in his “house” during the tornado that struck the family’s business, West Wind Motel and Townhouses on Monday evening. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Whetstone gulf not long after the destruction took place in Turin. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
A tree worker clears debris from RVs at the RV park on West Road in Turin, where a tornado passed through, Monday night. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Debris of the shed remains where 28-year-old pony Oreo was killed in Monday night’s tornado at the West Wind Motel and Townhouses. A tree next to Oreo’s “house” fell on it during the storm. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The West Wind Motel sign in front of the property on West Road in Turin was blown over by the tornado Monday night. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
