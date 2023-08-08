TURIN — By the time the National Weather Service warning was issued at about 8:18 p.m. Monday that a tornado was in the area of Whetstone Gulf and Turin was one of the towns at risk of “flying debris,” the business area just north of the village on Route 26 already knew the risk was greater than that.
Snow Ridge Ski Resort lost all of its ski lifts and some of the smaller buildings. The RVs parked at one end of the resort stayed on the ground but many were destroyed by falling trees.
Steak-n-Brew Restaurant’s back dining room roof was smashed by a tree that landed on it. The party of 12 had left not long before so there were no injuries.
The owner said the 40 people in the front dining room barely knew anything had happened so they just lit candles when the power went out and finished dinner service.
The damage was most intense at the West Wind Motel and Townhouses.
Timothy J. Sadowski and Nicole A. Sadowski started the long drive back to Turin from Long Island where they were visiting at about 10 p.m. with their three children, Jacob, 11; Olivia, 9; Alex, 9; and Lily, 7; on Monday after they were informed a tornado had been in the area and the impact was severe.
They arrived after 5 a.m. Tuesday and could not believe what they saw.
The disbelief started the night before when their employee and friend had told them about the tornado, but the urgency was clear and when they arrived, they knew why.
The building housing two occupants had a second story that was destroyed with extensive water damage after the roof collapsed following the building “jumping” off its foundation from the tornado.
The motel had a gaping hole in the roof.
The spin studio where Nichole Sadowski held stationary bicycle classes; the shop where they sold snowmobile gear and clothing; the office where all of the businesses were administered; the barn holding all of the many snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, plows and other equipment — she said they are “done” in one way or another — missing roofs, half collapse, full collapse. Done.
She pointed out a container that was flung upside down. It held a vintage car her husband purchased last month for his father, who collects them. It, too, is done, she said.
Cleaved trees separated into vertical splinters were in a line that appeared to trace the path of the tornado, except where it didn’t.
In some places, the path of destruction ended, a swath of untouched trees followed and then, especially between West Wind and neighboring Snow Ridge Ski Resort, another patch of kindling left behind before the funnel lifted to another area.
While the full amount of the property damage will take considerable time to estimate, there was relief in the fact that no one was injured or worse. But there was one death — Lily lost her Oreo to the storm.
The 28-year-old black and white pony she loved was in its small “house” in the side yard of West Wind. The tree next to it fell on the structure and killed him. Volunteers helped retrieve and bury him early in the day.
The couple living in the front townhouse and a mother and her 9-year-old son living in the back townhouse who had just moved in were not harmed. They hunkered down — the couple in a closet, the mother and son in the stairway, until it had passed and the mother and son joined the other couple in the front apartment that sustained less damage on the bottom floor.
They were taken to The Edge Hotel by the Sadowskis’ friend on Route 12 where they can stay for at least 30 days with the county’s help.
The Sadowskis have no intention of letting the situation end what they had built.
“No tornado is stopping me!” said Nichole Sadowski on her “Spin Sanity on the Hill. By Nicole” Facebook page on Tuesday evening along with the schedule for her spin class that will be temporarily held at the Lyons Falls gym.
The studio built on the back of the building that also served as a large garage downstairs at their family’s home when they moved up from Long Island years ago was demolished with broken windows and a caved-in roof, but most of her bikes were salvageable.
“I just love it and I love my people that come and — I don’t want to have everything taken,” she said.
Timothy Sadowski is hoping they may be able to get a no-interest loan from the federal Small Business Administration or some other funding to replace what was lost to augment their insurance.
“If the state will help in that respect to get us back on the horse, we’ll build back even better,” he said, noting that they believe the motel is not only salvageable but that their intention is to fix it up so that their tenants in the townhouses have somewhere to live.
“It could have been worse. It could have been levelled,” he said. “Nobody got injured. Everybody’s safe. Things can be replaced.”
Everyone impacted by the disaster said they have been touched by how the community has rallied around them.
“If this had happened where we’re from,” said the father of four, choking up as he spoke, “It wouldn’t have been like this, everyone showing up to help. It means — it means everything.”
For now, the Sadowskis are taking stock and figuring out their next steps, but there will be a time in the not-so-distant future when they may take people up on their offers to help.
For now, they are asking anyone who can to help Kim M. Long, who lived in one of the townhouses with her young son Edward W. Kalvowski, replace the computer and printer that were destroyed in her bedroom but are essential to her cleaning business as well as microwavable food — lasagna is a favorite — for their time at the hotel.
“They’re displaced right now,” the couple said. “We just want them to get what they need.”
Long said the book where she kept her client list and contact information was also in the room, lost to debris. She hopes that some of her clients will reach out to her either on Facebook or via email at nccleaningservices2018@gmail.com.
