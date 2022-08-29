ALEXANDRIA — Town of Alexandria officials are considering a moratorium on island development after a proposal for a summer resort on three islands on the St. Lawrence River surfaced in June.
Supervisor Brent H. Sweet said the town board is looking at establishing a moratorium for the marine residential district for islands in the town.
It was prompted after developer Jake Johnson proposed operating a summer resort on Sport Island and two other nearby islands on the St. Lawrence River.
In July, he notified the town planning board that he pulled his plans for the project after receiving opposition from residents living on other islands near Sport Island.
“The town board really needs to deal with our ordinance,” Mr. Sweet said, stressing that the Sport Island proposal is prompting the discussion.
Over the years, there’s been talk of development on other islands, he said. The marine residential district encompasses many river islands in the town.
The subject is expected to be discussed by the Jefferson County Planning Board during its meeting Tuesday. The virtual meeting is at 3 p.m.
The town board will hold a public hearing on the draft moratorium resolution at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Andy R. Nevin, senior planner for the county, said the town is considering a yearlong moratorium on site plans while it studies its Local Water Revitalization Program, a plan that will decide what kind of development should occur along the river.
“They’re evaluating the marine residential district,” Mr. Nevin said, “and will identify appropriate uses for marine residential.”
The county planning board can advise whether to proceed with the moratorium, but the town board is the legislative body and has the final say.
In a rare move, the Jefferson County Planning Board unanimously voted in July against the Sport Island resort proposal, sending it back to the town planning board for its consideration.
The resort was proposed to consist of a 10-bed mansion and 14 other beds in five single-family houses on the three islands, a few hundred feet from the Canadian border. The proposal also called for creating a pair of 110-foot docks with 30 slips.
The resort was proposed to include a tiki bar and an event venue for weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings. Mr. Johnson acquired Sport Island in 2019 for $1.25 million.
During a July 18 meeting, the town planning board tabled Mr. Johnson’s proposal and then he withdrew his application, saying he wanted to talk further with residents about it.
The project was met by opposition from neighbors, who contended that the resort would change the character of the islands, expressing concerns that it would be a commercial venture in a serene area of the Thousand Islands.
They were worried about noise, boat traffic, the number of guests the resort would accommodate and the type of events held there.
Some neighboring property owners said their seasonal homes have been owned by their families for generations.
The project was initially presented to the town planning board during a June 13 “preempt meeting” to outline what Mr. Johnson was proposing.
