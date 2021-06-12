BRASHER FALLS — Town of Brasher officials plan to meet with a representative from Barton & Loguidice, P.C. to receive an update on the North Side Energy Center, LLC solar project planned for the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets told Brasher Town Board members that North Side Energy Center officials are still going through the state’s Article 10 process.
Article 10 provides for the siting review of new and repowered or modified major electric generating facilities in New York state by the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) in a unified proceeding instead of requiring a developer or owner of such a facility to apply for numerous state and local permits.
“That’s still in play. There are some answers they have to give to the New York State Siting Board on how they’re going to take care of some of their items. That’s probably going to keep them pretty busy,. As soon as they answer their questions, I think we’ll get another meeting with Steve Le Fevre from Barton & Loguidice and see where we stand as a town and kind of go from there,” Mr. Peets said.
Mr. Le Fevre had met with the board in December. He is providing technical review services to the town as they review the proposed project. Barton & Loguidice is a full-service consulting firm that provides services in practice areas that include engineering, environmental science, planning and landscape architecture.
NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary, North Star Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate a solar facility that will produce 180 megawatts of power. The project area is 2,200 acres, but the actual solar facility area encompasses 961 acres. It would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023.
The 180-megawatt solar energy center will be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Project components include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, buried (and possibly overhead) electric collection lines, a project collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities.
The bulk of the project — 90% — will be located in Brasher.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced in March 2020 the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across upstate New York, and the North Side Energy Center was among them. The company had initially intended to hold open houses during May 2020, but those were delayed because of the state’s restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those virtual open houses were held in December to discuss the project.
More information about the project can be found at wdt.me/pCBAKK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.