Canton extends pause on digester projects

A crew from Industrial & Environmental Concept Inc. covers a tank filled with manure that was to become part of a methane digester on a farm in Canton in 2013. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Canton Town Board voted to extend its moratorium on anaerobic digesters until Aug. 31 at its June 14 meeting.

“The local law contemplates a simplified procedure for smaller digesters that are used for on-farm processing of on-farm waste to generate electricity, primarily for on-farm consumption,” town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said. “It also contemplates a more rigorous process for large diesters that are aggregating waste from various sources, turning into biogas and the processing that biogas into a product that can be delivered commercially through a natural gas pipeline.”

Tags

