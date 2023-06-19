CANTON — The Canton Town Board voted to extend its moratorium on anaerobic digesters until Aug. 31 at its June 14 meeting.
“The local law contemplates a simplified procedure for smaller digesters that are used for on-farm processing of on-farm waste to generate electricity, primarily for on-farm consumption,” town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said. “It also contemplates a more rigorous process for large diesters that are aggregating waste from various sources, turning into biogas and the processing that biogas into a product that can be delivered commercially through a natural gas pipeline.”
The local law, Mr. Gustafson said, is based on the regulations developed for solar and wind developers.
Comments on the law have been received from Liberty Utilities, the local natural gas supplier, from the county planning department and C.W. Alexander, a possible developer, Mr. Gustafson said.
Councilman James T. Smith said he had been working on the law, visiting other towns considering digesters and visited a working digester.
Mr. Smith said that in light of the recommendations from the entities Mr. Gustafson mentioned, he would recommend extending the moratorium.
“We can look at how we can incorporate the comments we have received into the law that we have and re-present it at our July meeting,” Mr. Smith said.
Including some of the recommendations in the law will make it better, Mr. Smith said.
The changes, however, would require the town to advertise another public hearing, he said.
“It is not something we could do here tonight,” Mr. Smith said.
Mr. Gustafson said that the committee working on the law could sort through the recommendations and prepare the law for adoption in July.
“Most of the requests were surprisingly modest,” he said.
The digesters are coming and the town needs to get it right, Mr. Smith said.
The board passed the original moratorium in August 2022, which has now been extended three times.
The board voted unanimously to extend one more time.
