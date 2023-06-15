CANTON — Just at the end of a three-year process to overhaul the town of Canton’s zoning code, questions raised during a hearing on Wednesday added another month to the timeline.
Questions about a proposed dog rescue site on Route 68 and solar sites, both approved and pending, led the town board to delay approval of the plan until at least its next meeting in July.
Landowner Tracy L. Sheesley and senior vice president for development for Sol America Anthony Yonnone wanted to know if the new zoning regulations would affect their solar array on Judson Street, which has received a building permit.
Town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said that projects approved before the new regulations were adopted would be grandfathered in.
Jonathan Geldard, a project developer for EDF Renewables, the company developing the 240-megawatt Rich Road solar energy and battery storage project, was also concerned about the status of his project, which, because of its size, will be approved by the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
EDF has been negotiating with the town for waivers under the old zoning regulations.
“We have identified points that would affect us,” Mr. Geldard said of the new regulations.
Five residents asked the town to delay approving the zoning plan or at least the portion that deals with kennels so that it could be updated to match regulations from the state set to go into effect in 2025.
“Before there is a final vote on the code in its entirety, I would ask that you consider a proposal and reasons for delay in regards to kennels, rescues, animal hospitals,” Margaret Mauch of Janes Road said. “On Dec. 15, 2022, New York State passed a law that regulates kennels, rescues, and shelters. It would be advantageous to learn what these new laws are and to incorporate them into the proposed code.”
Canton’s draft code is confusing and needs to be clarified, Ms. Mauch said.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley read a letter from Meade Road resident Ruta Ozols who could not attend the meeting.
Ms. Ozols said that she has been able to hear dogs from Maple Ridge Kennels for many years, but now that the kennel has become a shelter for the organization No Dogs Left Behind, the noise has become “ear piercing and heart pounding.”
Ms. Ozols said she was concerned about the dogs from No Dogs Left Behind, rescues from other countries that could spread disease or be dangerous if they escape.
Debra Bridges, one of the co-owners of Maple Ridge Kennels, said the plans for the kennel had been changed and a new project would be presented soon.
“We will be submitting a site plan review adding permitted services only to our business,” she said. “Previous applications have been withdrawn.”
After the hearing, board members, during the regular meeting, discussed the two issues with Monica Ryan — the consultant who helped write the new code — and William Buchan, the town’s attorney for solar projects.
Mr. Buchan suggested the board table the zoning law to give him time to study the issue, particularly with EDF Renewables.
The board voted unanimously to table the zoning law changes until its next meeting on July 12.
