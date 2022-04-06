HOUNSFIELD — Town Planning Board Chair Yvonne M. Podvin remains unhappy that an owner of a Route 3 building continues to use the structure without town approvals.
Mrs. Podvin and building owner Ricky Martin and his attorney, Andrew Capone, got into a heated discussion during the planning board meeting on Tuesday night.
Mr. Martin is using the renovated building at 17612 Route 3 as a sports venue for a children’s wrestling club.
“There’s been a lot of interest in that building,” she said. “Sure, it’s great for the kids, but not so much that you weren’t paying the taxes for it as a commercial building.”
Mr. Martin is going through an amended site plan review and is seeking an area variance for parking, but they are still pending. Mr. Capone said his client “is addressing some issues that are easily answered.”
Mrs. Podvin said the issues include not having enough parking on too small a parcel; not having handicapped parking; a lack of lighting; and not having a pedestrian walkway on the site.
Mr. Martin has made a gravel parking lot larger and added a second entrance in recent weeks.
He had planned to use the 4,700-square-foot building for storage, but renovated the structure and started using it without first notifying the planning board. He pursued the town approvals only after it was learned that dozens of vehicles were parked along Route 3 for a wrestling tournament in January.
Town planners called that situation dangerous because Route 3 is a busy state highway.
However, Mr. Martin “modernized” the building to make it look better, Mr. Capone said.
“My point is the way you were doing it,” she said, referring to not notifying the town that the use of the building changed.
The planning board ordered Mr. Martin to stop using the building, citing concerns the town could be legally responsible if an injury occurred there and it did not have approvals.
Town attorney James A. Burrows determined the town did not have to worry about any legal ramifications against it, so Mr. Martin can continue to use it as he goes through the approval process.
In December 2019, Mr. Martin obtained site plan approval to use the building to store equipment and materials for his construction business. But a few months later, he sold the business and then started renovating the building.
The original site plans did not include approval for public or commercial use, just for storage, Mrs. Podvin said.
The property is zoned agricultural-residential, but determining its usage has also been an issue. For years, the building sat empty before Mr. Martin purchased it. Before that, it housed Akins Archery and then a gun shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.