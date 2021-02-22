LOUISVILLE — The town of Louisville has acquired the Massena Country Club with plans to operate it as a public golf course.
The agreement has been signed and the assets transferred from Massena Country Club Inc. to the town for what will be called The River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation.
Town officials said the property is being rebranded as The River Course at Louisville Landing Recreation to honor the historical site of Louisville Landing, which was lost when the area was flooded during the building of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
The agreement is for the town to take over day-to-day operations and management of the golf course, according to a press release about the transfer. The town will operate it as a public golf course with zero taxpayers dollars being used for any costs related to the golf course, the release states.
They said, along with the agreement to take over the country club, the Louisville Town Board has hired PGA professional Perry French to serve as general manager and director of golf operations. They said Mr. French, a Massena native and Massena Central High School graduate, “brings many years of industry experience with him. He is excited to return home reconnect with the north country community and bring his expertise back to the course where he grew up playing high school and junior golf.”
Mr. French is planning to host local fundraisers, competitive golf events for all skill levels, and family and junior golf programming, and there are additional plans for year-round use of the golf course which will be announced later in the season.
The town website — louisvillenewyork.com — and town of Louisville’s Facebook page will list the 2021 season pass fee and daily rates by March 1, and season golf passes will be available then, with several options to choose from, discounted pricing for early payments, and reduced golf fees for seniors, juniors and military personnel.
Mr. French will also offer a fully-stocked golf pro shop and operate the clubhouse food and beverage services, both of which will be open to the public.
(1) comment
I wonder how the town can take over day-to-day operations and management and hire someone without the use of taxpayer money.
