LOWVILLE — Resident complaints of noise, dust and damage to their homes from gravel mining businesses have prompted town of Lowville leadership to create a moratorium on new mining operations.
According to town Supervisor Robert Mullen, the moratorium will not impact the existing companies — Virkler Sand and Stone and GraRock Mining — but it will give town leadership the space to look more deeply into what they can do to balance protecting residents while ensuring businesses aren’t negatively impacted when the town has no control over what mining permits are issued.
“All of a sudden we don’t want 10 mining companies coming to the town of Lowville.” he said. “But they don’t apply with us, they have to apply with the (state Department of Environmental Conservation). The town, as long as they have it in their mining law can have some restrictions but the DEC has got the final say on everything.”
Resident complaints started in February and March when GraRock launched its operation earlier than usual to meet the demands of its contract to supply gravel for the Smart Path Connect power line project.
According to the town’s March meeting minutes, Mullen and the town board discussed the verbal and written complaints that had been coming from residents near to the GraRock quarry, formerly MJL Crushing. At that time, Mullen said the DEC had explained “the manager of the quarry was not aware of the limited number of blasts set when the mining permit was originally issued to MJL Crushing” causing there to be more blasting than in the past.
He added that the DEC allowed GraRock to go through with blasts that were “already scheduled and paid for” despite being beyond their permit’s constraints because of the company’s contract with the power line construction project.
The following month, meeting minutes indicate the town board granted the DEC’s request to be the lead agency in the GraRock “permit modification request” which means that the agency also became responsible for ensuring the permit change passed the required State Environmental Quality Review.
After an investigation into what they could legally do to address concerns that the DEC could issue permits to as many companies as they would like if they foresaw more need because of other large projects in the future, the town board approved the moratorium on new mining in June.
The town’s lawyer Raymond Meier also recommended a change to the town’s zoning code that will require additional environmental review.
The county planning department, which weighs in on changes such as this, did not approve the moratorium.
“The Lewis County Planning Board Members are concerned about the intent behind this temporary moratorium and felt that a more defined reasoning of the specific concerns would have been helpful... (and concerns about the) moratorium’s potential economic impacts on existing projects and the community.”
The county has a number of construction and road projects that have already been impacted by challenges getting the clean gravel needed as previously reported by the Times.
“I don’t want to stop any businesses from making money. The town doesn’t want to do that, but yet you’ve got everybody paying taxes and you have to pacify them, too,” Mullen said.
Resident complaints included cracked foundations, cracked floors and plaster falling off walls.
