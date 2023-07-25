The increased demand for gravel created by the power line construction project in eastern Lewis County has been measurable by the heavy traffic of loaded trucks heading to the site on local roads this summer. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Resident complaints of noise, dust and damage to their homes from gravel mining businesses have prompted town of Lowville leadership to create a moratorium on new mining operations.

According to town Supervisor Robert Mullen, the moratorium will not impact the existing companies — Virkler Sand and Stone and GraRock Mining — but it will give town leadership the space to look more deeply into what they can do to balance protecting residents while ensuring businesses aren’t negatively impacted when the town has no control over what mining permits are issued.

