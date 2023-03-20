LOWVILLE — The town of Lowville will not allow the annual Snirt Run slated for April 22 to include its roads.
A resolution was unanimously passed by the town board last week based on the analysis by the town’s attorney, Raymond A. Meier, of the insurance policies purchased by the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snowmobile club, which is organizing the event.
Although the $1 million general liability coverage and $4 million in excess liability coverage limits “seem to be adequate,” Mr. Meier raised red flags on the policy’s language and numbers.
“We go through this sort of thing every year that they hold this event. The insurance picture is murky, the whole waiver requirement does not protect Lowville or any other municipality and they seem to believe that they should be able to breeze by all of that and bulldoze their way to approval,” Mr. Meier said. “ It’s a liability nightmare waiting to happen.”
The insurance policies purchased by the club “gives coverage to ‘spectators.’ The policy … estimates 2,800 ‘spectators.’ The word ‘participants’ or some similar word does not appear. That left me puzzled as to whether participants are covered,” Mr. Meier stated in a memo provided to the town board during the meeting.
Because each registered participant of the Snirt Run is required to sign a waiver and the two policies cost the club “$1,000,” he suspects the club is “probably relying on the waivers to handle the participants and that the exclusions limit the coverage and therefore the cost,” but questions whether the waivers are sufficient.
He added that if event participants are included under the term “spectators” in the policy, the number given by Sno-Pals would be “low-balling the number of attendees (which) could be considered a material misrepresentation which could result in the policy being voided” by the insurer, Zurich Insurance Co. He listed the fact that “the policies contain an exclusion for liquor liability” as another concern.
The event is a “poker run” that has riders stopping into a number of businesses — many of which are restaurant-bars. Alcohol consumption among participants is common in these types of events.
Mr. Meier said that although the agreement Sno-Pals proposed “will defend, indemnify and hold harmless the town,” he questioned whether the club’s assets are at a level to provide that kind of security which he said is “concerning because of some of the open questions on the policies.”
Town Supervisor Robert J. Mullin said he and the board did not like having to make the decision to close the two town roads used in the run — Bardo and a short section of Gardener — because of the impact it will have on the locally owned Ridge View Lodge, 7491 Route 12, but they felt they had no choice.
“It’s gotten huge. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great for tourism in the county. It’s a great event that brings in a lot of people from out of the area and a lot of people love it so much they come up and buy land, but as the supervisor for the town of Lowville, I can’t put the potential burden on Lowville tax payers,” he said.
Although the decision will not necessarily impact the overall Snirt Run, those roads made it possible for the lodge to participate in the event and for its guests to go from the Ridge View parking lot directly onto the route.
It’s unclear if this will result in reservation cancellations or if guests at the lodge will be willing to trailer their ATVs to another parking area along the route.
“I’m not going to say anything at this point just because we’re still working on that,” said Ridge View co-owner Tracey Miller.
Normally, municipalities involved in the Snirt Run are given certificates of insurance by the club shortly before the event. This year, Mr. Mullin said they stipulated they wanted to see the actual insurance policy with the certificate with a March 10 deadline, which he said the club met.
Although he doesn’t deal directly with insurance for the Snirt Run, Sno-Pals board Chairman Robert Williams said he “believes it’s being handled right now and it looks like it’s going to resolve itself.”
Lewis County Legislative Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof said the county had not yet signed off on the insurance policy because it was still under review, but that Lowville has “legitimate concerns” and that, ultimately, the town did Sno-Pals a favor by catching the issues so quickly being that there is still plenty of time to get a more appropriate policy in place and if the holes in the policy had not been detected, there could have been severe consequences for the club later.
He added that the insurance company for the Snirt Run changed this year and that Sno-Pals has a new president tasked with organizing the policy but that the club has taken action to remedy the situation.
