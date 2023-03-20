Snirt Run hits road block

A Snirt Run participant in 2014 pops a wheely on Bardo Road in the town of Lowville coming from the Ridge View Lodge. The town board voted last week to not allow the event on town roads this year. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The town of Lowville will not allow the annual Snirt Run slated for April 22 to include its roads.

A resolution was unanimously passed by the town board last week based on the analysis by the town’s attorney, Raymond A. Meier, of the insurance policies purchased by the Barnes Corners Sno-Pals snowmobile club, which is organizing the event.

