MASSENA — After hearing from two residents during a public hearing on Tuesday, the Massena Town Council made no decision on how they would address the state’s cannabis law. But one board member said he would have abstained or voted no to dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments in the town.
“I would not want to support this,” Councilor Robert Elsner said. “I would object. I would abstain on voting. I think the problem that we have, one of the things that hasn’t been looked at either by the state or even the local is legalization of a drug is a process that has proven harmful side effects.”
According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March, cities, towns and villages have the option to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries, although they would forego the tax revenue generated by shops.
Under the MRTA, marijuana sales will be taxed at a 13% rate, with 9% going to New York state, 3% going to the local government and 1% going to the county.
“You talk about overdosing, you can talk about leading to advanced drug use in random and illegal drugs. But, then you look at what you’re gaining from tax revenue on these items,” Mr. Elsner said. “I don’t know if people look at the costs that you have to then invest into the community to combat overdosing, combating and putting in regulations and inspections, and all the things that go into the regulation of these things, including trying to keep it from kids under 21.”
“When you look at the small economic benefit, are you really getting money to reinvest into the community to make things happen for the community, or are you really just getting money that doesn’t even cover the cost of all these additional services that you’re going to have to put in place because of the problems that would bring?” he added. “So, I will say right now that I would abstain from a vote on moral grounds. Then, if I can’t abstain on moral grounds, it would be a no for me.”
He wasn’t alone in his sentiment. Resident John McDougall strongly urged the board to consider its stance and not allow dispensaries or on-site consumption establishments in the town.
“I’ve seen Massena at the highest point it could be back in the Seaway,” Mr. McDougall said. “That’s changed. Massena right now is at rock bottom. There’s no place for us to go any more.”
And introducing cannabis facilities in the town would only make it worse, he said.
“Don’t do it. If they sell it in Potsdam, so be it. I can’t do nothing about that. Don’t do it,” Mr. McDougall said. “Now, it might be passed, but I’m going to tell you that you’re going to hear what I have to say. This is the worst thing Massena could ever do to young people. What the hell is wrong with us? I think we’re all stupid. Because, if you do, you, you, you, you and you (town board members) are going to be responsible for the first child and the last child that dies in this town. That’s going to happen. Sorry if I hurt anybody’s feelings, but you people are going to be responsible for this.”
Another speaker was in favor of allowing dispensaries and consumption establishments, but with some control. Theodore McKnight said cannabis had been legal in Canada for the last two years and in some cases it was used for medical reasons.
“Why should they go to an illegal place to purchase this when you can go into a legitimate place to purchase it? It’s just like alcohol. Alcohol was a bad thing. They made it illegal, the bootleg alcohol. Now, you don’t get poisoned, you go to a regular liquor store, you know it’s safe,” Mr. McKnight said. “Now, I agree with this gentleman when he was saying it should be controlled to a certain degree. Anyone under 21 should not be able to obtain it just like if you (go) in a regular store to obtain beer.”
Town Attorney Eric Gustafson said the town had options if they allowed those establishments, such as zoning.
“It’s worth noting that in addition to your ability to opt out here, there are zoning regulations that can be adopted by the town that leads to the area controlled by the town, that limits the times, places, when and how these facilities operate,” Mr. Gustafson said.
There is also an opportunity for residents to force a permissive referendum if they don’t agree with the town’s decision.
“There’s an opportunity for residents of the town to challenge the decision that’s made, and there’s a certain percentage of the electorate, if they sign a petition, they can force a public vote on it,” he said.
Village of Massena officials passed a resolution on Tuesday that permits dispensaries, but bans on-site consumption establishments. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to make a decision about allowing cannabis facilities in their communities.
