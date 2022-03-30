MASSENA — Funding received by the town will be used for projects at the Massena International Airport in 2023.
Airport manager Frank J. Diagostino said he’s received word of the receipt of 2021 AIR ’99 funding under the 2021 Aviation Capital Grant Program, which will provide more than $1 million to the town, with the town contributing $103,702.
“We applied for this early last year. Now it has to be designed. We have four years to access this money,” he said.
Lawmakers included $16.5 million for the Aviation Capital Grant Program in the 2021-22 state budget. The state Department of Transportation administers the program, in which applicants are evaluated on their ability to meet eligibility criteria and are ranked through a rigorous scoring process.
Airport officials could apply for grant funding to improve security or passenger screening; to expand or rehabilitate terminals; to construct new boarding concourse or concession areas; to make safety and efficiency improvements for moving passengers; and for new innovations in contactless technology with an increased focus on cleanliness and disinfection.
Mr. Diagostino said a portion of the grant funding will be used to fix an old hangar. He said among the possibilities is to add a door and a new roof so the airport could lease the hangar for overnight plane storage.
“It’s a large hangar. It’s a big project that has been needed for quite a while. Luckily we can fix the hangar and remove the raccoons that managed to find a home in there,” he said.
In addition, he said, “We’re trying to do something with what they used to call the pilot’s lounge.”
He said that portion of the building has a roof that leaks, which has been an issue for several years.
“It’s in tough shape,” Mr. Diagostino said.
C&S Engineers, Syracuse, will provide the assessment and detailed requirements before starting the work next year. The Massena Town Board recently unanimously approved retaining C&S Engineers for airport planning services, environmental consulting services, financial consulting services, and political engagement, community involvement and public relations for the next five years. The contract fulfills a Federal Aviation Administration requirement that all airports have a consulting firm contracted for projects.
Those services could include general consulting services; preparation and administration of the necessary applications and documents for FAA grant funding; planning services as required by the town; services to obtain environmental clearances for proposed projects; engineer design and other services as required by the town; construction administration, inspection and testing services during construction projects; and attendance at meetings as required by the town.
