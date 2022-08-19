Massena recognizes Arconic for milestone

Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, right, presents Arconic Massena LLC Plant Manager Eowyn Doud with a proclamation declaring Aug. 27 as Arconic Day in Massena, in recognition of the company’s 120th anniversary. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Arconic will celebrate its 120th anniversary on Aug. 27, and the Massena Town Board presented a proclamation that showed the positive impact the company has had in the Massena community.

Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor read the proclamation declaring Aug. 27 as Arconic Day in Massena and presented it to Arconic Massena LLC Plant Manager Eowyn Doud during Wednesday’s board meeting.

