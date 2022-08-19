MASSENA — Arconic will celebrate its 120th anniversary on Aug. 27, and the Massena Town Board presented a proclamation that showed the positive impact the company has had in the Massena community.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor read the proclamation declaring Aug. 27 as Arconic Day in Massena and presented it to Arconic Massena LLC Plant Manager Eowyn Doud during Wednesday’s board meeting.
She recalled that Alcoa, formerly known as the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, established business in New York in 1902, and become the Aluminum Company of American in 1907.
Alcoa separated into two entities, Arconic and Alcoa, in November 2016.
“Both companies continue separate operations in Massena. Alcoa runs an aluminum, smelting and casting facility. Arconic manufactures extruded aluminum products,” Mrs. Bellor said.
She said Arconic supports and trains New York state-certified apprentices in-house for plant general mechanic, plant general electrician and machinist trades. The company also donates metal to Clarkson University for their Baja and Formula One racing teams to build their cars, as well as metal to SUNY Canton for their machining courses.
In addition, Mrs. Bellor said, “Arconic holds Manufacturing Day events with local students in conjunction with CITEC to educate students in the manufacturing career.”
Arconic has also been a visible part of the north country community, she said.
“Arconic volunteers spent 200 community service hours in 2021 and donated 12 $3,000 ACTION Grants, and the Arconic Foundation granted $150,000 to local organizations,” she said.
Alcoa celebrated its 120th anniversary with a celebration at its clubhouse in June. Company officials noted it is the longest continuously operating smelter in the world.
The Alcoa celebration included a pop-up museum from the National Aluminum Production Heritage Association that showcased Alcoa’s history in Massena; plant tours; kids activities including bounce houses; food; and presentations by plant manager Derrick Lucey, United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow, Richard L. Ashlaw representing state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, Mark P. Brouillette representing state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, Massena Town Councilor Debra A. Willer and Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin.
Also speaking via videotaped presentations were Alcoa President and CEO Roy C. Harvey, Alcoa Chief Operating Officer John D. Slaven and Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
The Massena Town Board, in a proclamation, had declared June 18 as Alcoa Day in Massena in recognition of the anniversary. That proclamation noted that the Massena smelter “has stood as an integral part of the dynamic Massena community,” has provided generations with employment and “has been critically important to the economic vitality of Massena,” as well as “provided a quality of living for thousands of residents.”
