Header Header

The town Retriever Training Grounds near the Massena Intake on Route 131 are now privately owned by Tony Zappia, a retriever dog owner and trainer who was responsible for creation of the site in 2015. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Retriever Training Grounds near the Massena Intake on Route 131 are now privately owned.

Tony Zappia, a retriever dog owner and trainer who was responsible for creation of the site in 2015, became the official owner effective last Friday. It now operates under Fourth Coast Outdoors LLC.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.