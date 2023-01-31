MASSENA — The Retriever Training Grounds near the Massena Intake on Route 131 are now privately owned.
Tony Zappia, a retriever dog owner and trainer who was responsible for creation of the site in 2015, became the official owner effective last Friday. It now operates under Fourth Coast Outdoors LLC.
Mr. Zappia approached the town several months ago about leasing the land.
“I first thought I could possibly lease that property, and they just thought that wasn’t a great idea with the state laws or what have you being pretty cumbersome,” he said.
So he asked about purchasing the land instead, and the board was receptive to that idea. The board had the land appraised to sell it at fair market value.
“That took some months. The town board was super. I mean, they were very supportive. Supervisor (Susan J.) Bellor couldn’t have been nicer,” Mr. Zappia said.
He said he also appreciated the support from former Councilor Thomas C. Miller.
“He has been tremendous. He was the original board member who talked to me about this back in 2015. Since the very last moment of being a town board member, he has been supportive beyond belief,” he said.
Mr. Zappia said that in considering the purchase, “it got to the point where I have recorded over 1,100 hours of volunteer time on that property.”
“Along with my equipment and out of pocket expenses, it just got to a point where the town just wasn’t super flush with money with COVID and everything else,” he said. “And I didn’t feel like I wanted to put any more of my money into it.”
Despite the change in ownership, the mission remains the same — providing a safe, affordable space for retriever owners to train their dogs for competition.
“My plan first and foremost is to work towards making the training grounds safe, affordable and appealing for both amateur and professional retriever trainers as well as law enforcement canine handlers. That’s the most important thing. And by doing so, hopefully that’ll generate additional tourism dollars into our area,” Mr. Zappia said.
He said professional trainers from North Carolina and Georgia have traveled north to use the training grounds for the past three years. “They actually stayed for five months last summer,” he said.
Now that COVID has eased up, Mr. Zappia said trainers from Canada are also making the trip to Massena.
“Canadian trainers are coming over and when they come over they’re buying fuel, they’re buying dog food, they’re buying all sorts of groceries, all sorts of things,” he said.
In addition to retriever training, he said possible future plans include making it a four-season property with activities like cross-country skiing in the winter “so that the public can enjoy it as well.”
Mr. Zappia said the purchase was a win-win for both himself and the town.
“It was a vacant piece of property that is now put back on the tax rolls. Now I’m able to do some really neat things on that property,” he said.
He said he plans to finalize a fee structure this winter.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be a daily fee or per dog so much to train there. That money is going to be used for operating expenses,” he said.
Town officials had initially allocated $15,000 for the project, and the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency awarded a $20,000 grant in 2019. There was no local match for the redevelopment grant, which was written by then-Business Development Corp. executive director James Murphy and Mr. Zappia.
That initial funding was used to complete landscaping and drainage issues near the site’s Technical Training Pond, and to construct protective fencing along the grounds.
