MASSENA — For the second consecutive year, the town of Massena will be featured in Business View magazine.
The Massena Town Board gave approval for the venture, and the town will be featured in the July edition of the magazine.
“We have to have approval from our board to move on. Again, no cost to us. We specifically fill out some paperwork as usual,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
“Massena did it last year and the cost is usually paid through local advertising,” said Jason G. Hendricks, who is contracted by the town as part of the Explore Massena effort.
He said he had been asked to provide photos for the article, which he has supplied. He said the article features business and tourism aspects of the town.
“It’s free publicity,” Mr. Hendricks said.
Mrs. Bellor said she had asked for a list of advertisers.
“He sent me a really good list of advertisers in the area here that certainly would support it and we’d be in the July issue, which would be nice,” she said.
Last year, the town board gave approval for former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign an invitation letter that was used by Business View magazine to validate interviewing and producing a magazine article on Massena. The board also approved providing photographs for that article.
The magazine is in a digital format and can used by the town to attract people to Massena.
According to the Business View Facebook page, it’s a monthly magazine that provides “information and intelligence on key business sectors via three editions — North America, the Caribbean and Oceania.”
“Our coverage extends to a broad range of industries — including but not limited to franchising, manufacturing, construction, health care, green business, food & beverage, energy supply, supply chain & logistics and public sector. By partnering with governing bodies overseeing these industries we are able to ensure content is reliable, relevant, newsworthy and timely,” Business View officials said.
Mr. Hendricks also provided town board members with an Explore Massena update during a recent meeting. He said the initiative has been doing groundwork and locking down details for this summer’s national fishing tournaments.
“Obviously when we put that message out there, we want it as accurate and ready to go as possible,” he said.
He said they’re also working on ways to get the Massena message out with photographs and video.
“One of the big things that happened this month that was kind of surprising is we did a post on the Viking container ship that went through the locks. That post went viral this month. We had like a 25,000 reach on it. So, what we’re doing is to kind of branch off that and follow that up,” Mr. Hendricks said.
As part of the follow-up, Explore Massena reported on a Massena Garden Club member helping to beautify the village. Explore Massena posted one image with the branding as part of the picture. Then, pictures were posted without the branding, which Mr. Hendricks said drew much more attention, and they plan to use that format for the fishing tournaments.
“We’re finding what happens is a lot of just using raw images or raw video before we put any of our branding on it is actually getting more engagement. What we’re finding is that it actually leads to better engagement and better reach, so we’re going to kind of envelope that into our strategy,” Mr. Hendricks said.
Mrs. Bellor said she appreciates Mr. Hendricks’s efforts.
“It’s so easy because when I get phone calls or emails saying, ‘Can I get some publicity on this or that,’ I just reach out to Jason. He gets back in touch with people and it’s working out very, very well. So, I appreciate that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.