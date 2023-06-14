Tax breaks sought for hydrogen fuel plant

Air Products officials detailed the layout of their proposed hydrogen facility in Massena when they appeared before the Massena Town Planning Board in March. Provided photo

MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has agreed to pay municipal engineering, consulting and legal expenses for Air Products and Chemicals. The company will reimburse those expenses under an agreement between the town and the company.

Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on the Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.