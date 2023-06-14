MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has agreed to pay municipal engineering, consulting and legal expenses for Air Products and Chemicals. The company will reimburse those expenses under an agreement between the town and the company.
Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on the Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said the reimbursement is for expenses the town is incurring as they move the project forward through the applicable approval processes. That includes attorney fees and the costs and expenses of the State Environment Quality Review (SEQR).
“Applicant shall reimburse the Town, in full, for its reasonable and necessary, documented, invoiced out-of-pocket Special Counsel and Consultant fees incurred in connection with the review of the Application under New York Law and Town of Massena laws, including SEQRA (“Costs and Expenses”). This includes Costs and Expenses incurred prior to submission of the Application,” the agreement says.
The town has retained attorney Eric J. Gustafson to assist in the review of the application, and Barton & Loguidice as engineering consultants to assist in the town’s review of the application. The town’s planning board will take the role of lead agency in the SEQR process.
Under the agreement, Air Products and Chemicals is required to deposit $10,000 into an escrow account that will be used solely to pay for the costs and expenses incurred by the town.
“The Applicant has offered and the Town has accepted the Applicant’s offer to reimburse the Town for its reasonable and necessary out-of-pocket expenses in reviewing and processing the Application and in administering the municipal portions of the Application, including but not limited to the costs of review of the Application under the Town’s zoning laws, and SEQRA,” the agreement says.
Once the application process is completed by the town, any money remaining in the escrow account, after paying all outstanding costs and expenses, will be returned to Air Products and Chemicals.
Air Products and Chemicals is a manufacturer of industrial gases and chemicals serving a wide range of industries including health care, technology and clean energy. It is also a leading supplier of hydrogen. The American-based global industrial gases company has been in operation for more than 80 years.
Air Products and Chemicals is also a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen, which is produced using water and electrolysis. It can be used as fuel for vehicles and other items, and to support manufacturing processes, which reduces carbon emissions in these sectors.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced in July that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees awarded Air Products and Chemicals 94 megawatts of low-cost St. Lawrence hydropower — 84 megawatts of preservation power for 10 years and 10 megawatts of preservation power for three years. The 10-megawatt allocation could be extended or replaced with another hydropower resource that becomes available.
Air Products And Chemicals’ application was considered under the Power Authority’s green jobs evaluation criteria, which was approved by the trustees in December 2020, to allow NYPA to consider green job impacts in New York when evaluating economic development power applications.
As part of the agreement, Air Products and Chemicals would commit to creating 90 new permanent, full-time jobs over the 10-year term of the hydropower allocations. The average annual compensation and benefits for the jobs are estimated at $90,000 per job.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.