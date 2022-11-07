Town delays action on DICK’s project

Site plans for a proposed DICK’s Sporting Goods store at Towne Center in Watertown. Provided image

WATERTOWN — The town planning board on Monday took no action on a new 50,000-square-foot DICK’s Sporting Goods store proposed for Towne Center, the sprawling retail center on Route 3 with Target as the anchor store.

The planning board discussed the project on Monday afternoon, with the zoning board of appeals still having to sort out whether DICK’s needs to obtain a variance for a setback for the new store.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.