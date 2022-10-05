Funds eyed for Route 3 venue

An architectural rendering of the exterior of the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center in the town of Watertown. Rendering by Yeager Architecture

WATERTOWN — Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett hopes his partners will meet with the governor in the next few weeks to discuss state funding for a planned $80 million events center off Route 3.

Mr. Bartlett is working on the project with OVG Facilities, a $10 billion developer and operator of sports facilities around the world; a firm headed by Michael F. Sherman, former head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Packers; and Seahawks Hockey Premier Hockey Club, a hockey club and academy in Cape Cod.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.