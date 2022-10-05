WATERTOWN — Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett hopes his partners will meet with the governor in the next few weeks to discuss state funding for a planned $80 million events center off Route 3.
Mr. Bartlett is working on the project with OVG Facilities, a $10 billion developer and operator of sports facilities around the world; a firm headed by Michael F. Sherman, former head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Packers; and Seahawks Hockey Premier Hockey Club, a hockey club and academy in Cape Cod.
He thinks that Mr. Sherman’s company has the influence to get a meeting set up with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to talk about securing as much as $25 million for the project.
“He’s got six major projects in New York state,” Mr. Bartlett said, adding that one of them is a major sports venue at Belmont Park, where the Triple Crown horse racing event is run and the New York Islanders NHL hockey team plays.
The group has been talking with Gov. Hochul’s chief of staff to set up the meeting, he said.
Mr. Bartlett is convinced that groundbreaking for the 520,000-square-foot multi-use indoor facility complex will be held soon.
He’s been championing the project for 15 years, although it’s grown exponentially since connecting with MS2, Mr. Sherman’s firm, and OVG Facilities.
On Monday night, the Watertown City Council, in a 3-2 vote, agreed to provide a letter of support for the project.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the complex will “be in direct competition” with the city’s parks and recreation and the city’s facilities at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, adding that he’s trying to protect the city’s taxpayers.
“I do have concerns about that,” the mayor said.
In voting against providing the letter of support, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said she wanted more information about the project.
The other council members think that Watertown will benefit from the facility. Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the mammoth project will bring visitors to the city who will spend money at hotels, restaurants and businesses.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III predicts an influx in sales taxes from the complex.
The facility will be built on land behind the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park.
Located near the Board of Cooperative Educational Services complex, the land is owned by the Watertown Local Development Corp., which will lease it to OVG Facilities and Mike Sherman Sports, or MS2, which he operates in Cape Cod.
The Thousand Islands Event Center will provide state-of-the-art space for a complete range of sports, recreation, entertainment and special events serving the north country, the Thousand Islands and southern Ontario.
The events center will have two indoor turf fields, eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a 220-meter banked indoor track, two National Hockey League-quality sheets of ice and facilities for wrestling, gymnastics and pitching/batting cages.
The group is projecting a Jan. 1, 2024, opening.
