Transition of leadership for Oswego Health Backus is President and CEO

Michael Backus

OSWEGO - The Oswego Health Board of Directors announced that effective Jan. 1, with the retirement of Michael Harlovic, Michael Backus is the health system’s new President and CEO.

The Oswego Health Board of Directors felt it was critical to succeed Harlovic with someone who could continue to build on the organization’s vision, while being able to evolve and meet the community’s needs. Fortunately, joining Oswego Health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Michael Backus was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President working alongside Harlovic and other members of the senior leadership team to stabilize the health system.

