Unemployment rates increased from November to December in the three-county region.
In Jefferson County, the jobless rate for December stands at 6.3%, up from 5.3 percent in November. In December 2019, Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 6.9 percent.
Lewis County has a jobless rate of 6% for December, compared to 5.3% in November. In 2019, the December rate was 6.9 percent.
In St. Lawrence County, the unemployment rate increased from 4.9 percent in November to 5.9% in December, compared to 5.7% last year.
