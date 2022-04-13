AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Cannabis Control Board is launching the first regulated adult-use cannabis market in the state.
Starting Friday, three retail and two cultivation businesses in Akwesasne will offer cannabis and cannabis products for sale in compliance with the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance, according to a press release from Brendan F. White, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s director of communications.
The three retail businesses are Budders Cannabis Store, 508 Route 37; King Canna, 8 Raquette Point Road; and Weedway, 935 Route 37. The two cultivation businesses are Bank Side Flowering Company LLC and Lefty’s Cultivation.
“For the first time in New York state, adults will be able to legally purchase cannabis products from a tribally licensed dispensary,” Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance said. “To make this happen, we have been working in consultation with tribal members to develop regulations that support the success of tribally licensed cannabis operations, but more importantly to ensure that the community benefits from the fees that fund tribal programs and services that impacts all community members.”
According to White’s press release, funds raised through tribal licensing fees will fund a wide range of community services, while supporting educational scholarships, public safety, road maintenance, elder’s assistance and health and community organizations, particularly entities that have experienced a significant budget reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In developing the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance, we listened to tribal members who stressed the need to not only diversify the community’s economy and to provide much-needed employment, but to also ensure that cannabis products have been proven safe to sell,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said. “By shopping at tribally licensed cannabis outlets, consumers can feel confident knowing they are purchasing from a safely regulated marketplace.”
Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021.
Under the law, adults 21 and older may transport, possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis.
However, the state has not yet authorized any retail cannabis outlets, according to White’s press release. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe was the first in the state to establish a tribally licensed legal framework for adult-use cannabis sales, and was the first tribe in the U.S. to regulate and license tribal member-owned businesses.
“We are confident that the hard work of the tribally licensed cannabis business owners will result in loyal customers from beyond Akwesasne,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said. “We know that it took a while, but we are confident that our system is designed to provide a quality product, in a regulated system, with compliance oversight and a qualified board of managers to see that all regulations are followed for the safety of our community and consumers.”
