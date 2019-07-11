WATERTOWN — “Retirement sale” signs line the windows of Truesdell’s Furniture on Route 11 as the owners plan to close this fall.
After more than 40 years selling furniture, Wayne and Patricia Truesdell want to step away from the business. They plan to shutter the furniture outlet by Oct. 31, but Mr. Truesdell said he plans to keep selling mobile and modular home parts with his son-in-law, Robert Tennies, albeit six days a week instead of seven.
“I’m not really retiring. This just gets me to something a little bit easier; little less hours. Something to keep me out of trouble,” he said. “I’ve been working Sundays forever ... it’ll be different.”
The Truesdells opened their business, 22822 Route 11, Pamelia, 45 years ago and sold mobile homes, although it now only sells parts.
When customers buy a home, they need furniture, which prompted the local entrepreneur to open a furniture store a year or two later, he said. The company had two delivery workers aiding family members.
The couple more than doubled their showroom in 1999, the third building addition since it opened 25 years prior.
“We appreciate the business over all these years and the friendships that we made,” said Wendy Tennies, the couple’s daughter, who has managed the store for 23 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.