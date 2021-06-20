Tryniski named vice president, credit manager at Pathfinder Bank

OSWEGO – Nick Tryniski has been named vice president, credit manager at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald Tascarella, executive vice president, chief banking officer.
“We are happy to recognize Nick with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With his extensive knowledge of lending, leadership skills and his commitment to customer service, Nick has proven to be a tremendous asset to the continued growth of Pathfinder Bank’s lending division.”
As credit manager for Pathfinder Bank Market, Tryniski will manage the residential and commercial underwriting for the bank and will bring his knowledge of lending and personal experience as a credit analyst and lender to customers, his team of analysts and residential underwriters to this new role.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank as a credit analyst in 2016, Tryniski was employed at M&T Bank. He earned a degree in finance from LeMoyne College and is a resident of Baldwinsville. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, home improvement projects and bowling.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has eleven full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
