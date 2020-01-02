WATERTOWN – Local government officials across Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties and beyond can now register for the Tug Hill Commission’s 31st annual Local Government Conference to be held at Jefferson Community College on March 26.
The yearly training venue draws over 700 attendees and over 25 exhibitors, and provides training and networking opportunities for town supervisors, village mayors, town and village board members, clerks, planning and zoning board members, highway superintendents, assessors and other government officials.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a brief keynote address at 8:30 a.m. followed by four sessions with seven individual presentations each, as follows:
Session one topics: Employee Handbook Basics, All About Grant Preparedness, Site Plan and Subdivision Review, Spot Zoning, Right-sizing Culverts, Vital Records and The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Session two topics: Reserve Funds and Long-Term Planning, Cyber Threat Mitigation, Historic Preservation, Transparency in Planning Proceedings, Municipal Rights of Way, Your Role in a Disaster, and PILOTs for Renewable Energy.
Session three topics: The EMS Crisis and Its Impact on Municipal Budgets, Small Wireless Facilities and 5G in New York State, Translating Comprehensive Plans in the Face of Live Projects, Land Use and SEQR Case Law Update, Selecting Pavement Preservation Techniques, and Climate Smart Communities.
Session four topics: Social Media and the First Amendment, River Restoration and Resiliency, Ethical Considerations for Planning Boards and Zoning Boards of Appeal, Q&A for Planning and Zoning Boards, Myths of Traffic Calming and Complete Streets, Email Essentials and Siting Utility Scale Solar Projects.
Assessor Session: Preparing for an Audit and Trending Assessments.
The full description of sessions and registration form are available on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/lgc2020.
Regular registration is $50 and must be postmarked by March 6. Registrations postmarked March 7 through March 13 cost $100, with a $150 registration fee if postmarked after March 13. Registration can be completed with a credit card online at https://lgc2020.eventbrite.com, or via mail with a check or completed voucher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.