MARTINSBURG — If a wind turbine catches fire in the forest, and no one is around to see it burn, what is the risk level to the surrounding forest?

An investigation continues into a fire late last month at a Lewis County wind farm. The hub and rectangular cabin-like structure at the top of the tower that holds the computer “brain” — called the nacelle — of one of the most remote turbines in Avangrid Renewable’s Roaring Brook Wind project high on the Tug Hill plateau at the end of French Road, was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of April 29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.