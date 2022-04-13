WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy is working with two companies that have expressed interested in setting up at the Jefferson County Corporate Park on outer Coffeen Street.
He’s planning to construct buildings on Lot 10 and Lot 11 — an 8-acre parcel — in the corporate park.
He declined to name the manufacturers.
One manufacturer has confirmed it is proceeding with plans for a 30,000-square-foot building, Mr. Lundy said. That company will be relocating from other existing locations and combining operations in the corporate park, he said.
“The two locations aren’t working out for them,” he said.
The other company is looking at a 20,000-square-foot building with 5,000 square feet of office space, Mr. Lundy said.
That company “hasn’t pulled the trigger” and is in the talking stage of moving forward with the project, he said.
Mr. Lundy will be talking to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency next month about his plans for the corporate park. He plans to put the package together in May or June.
Last week, Mr. Lundy made a brief presentation to the Watertown Town Planning Board about his plans for the corporate park.
Town Planning Board Co-Chair Pamela D. Desormo said Wednesday that Mr. Lundy has provided the town with engineering drawings for the two buildings, so she doesn’t know any more about his plans other than what he talked about at last week’s meeting.
He continues to own other facilities in the corporate park. In 2020, he also sold a vacant lot near the Penske building to Northern Developers LLC, owned by Jake Johnson and Bobby Ferris.
