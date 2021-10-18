WATERTOWN — Two City Council members are accusing Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith of failing to tell them that he was involved in negotiations with Pamelia officials about an agreement associated with that municipality’s $17 million water project.
Council members Leonard G. Spaziani and Lisa A. Ruggiero are criticizing Mayor Smith for inserting himself into the negotiations and then not telling them about the talks.
Councilman Spaziani said he didn’t know about the negotiations until John Condino, an engineer with Barton and Loguidice who’s working on the project with Pamelia, told him about it last week.
“There’s no transparency, no sincerity, no clarity,” he said.
He and Councilwoman Ruggiero — who are running for another term this November — sat in a meeting with Mr. Condino last Wednesday to find out about the talks to renegotiate a contract to provide more water to the town for 330 additional customers. Mr. Condino also showed him plans detailing how the city provides water to the Development Authority of the North Country and to Fort Drum.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she found out about the negotiations two weeks ago when she ran into Mr. Condino at a political fundraiser and she asked about whatever happened to Pamelia’s need for more water. He told her the mayor attended a meeting with Pamelia officials about it about a month before. During the talks, the mayor had told Pamelia that City Council members agreed with him that they didn’t support the contract.
“What upsets me is that he told him we were opposed to it when we didn’t know about it,” she said.
The two council members are actually in favor of the contract, they said, because it’s mutually beneficial to Watertown and Pamelia. The agreement is expected to come before council in November, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
Construction for the $17 million water expansion began in August.
The expansion will connect with a business park that Purcell Construction has planned near the Caprara Honda dealership and snake its way through several roads off Route 37. They include Bush, Plank and Hinds roads and Route 342.
In response to their criticism, Mayor Smith said Councilwoman Ruggiero should have “definitely” known about the negotiations since Pamelia officials attended a work session last winter about it.
That was the last time Councilwoman Ruggiero heard about the issue, she said. So she’s upset that she was not kept abreast of the talks.
The mayor acknowledged that he was involved in the talks, adding that council members would not normally be involved in such negotiations.
“Maybe they’re not happy that I negotiated a better deal,” Mayor Smith, adding that Pamelia officials also seemed to be happy with the way the talks went.
The mayor also questioned Councilman Spaziani’s motives for his criticisms.
“He’s just throwing mud at me,” the mayor said.
The two council members have criticized the mayor for not sharing information with them in the past. They accused Mayor Smith for not notifying them this summer about a $445,000 funding request by the Hospice of Jefferson County for an expansion at its Gotham Street facility. They also say he didn’t tell them about plans for single-stream recycling.
Mr. Condino would not comment on the two council members’ accusations against the mayor, saying that it had nothing to do with Pamelia officials.
Twice during the past year, Pamelia officials attended city council work sessions to discuss getting more water for its expanded water district, once last fall to initiate talks and then in February.
The mayor told them then that he was only interested in annexation of Pamelia property because the city would not benefit from the agreement. He told them that Pamelia would be getting more development in the town, where developers would not have to pay city taxes and the city would lose out on economic development projects.
But Councilman Spaziani also expressed displeasure with the mayor for the way he handled discussions with Pamelia and DANC officials, accusing him of bullying them to get more money and nearly blowing up the city’s relationship with both entities.
“I’m very, very upset,” he said.
Councilman Spaziani said he was recently stopped by DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone Jr., warning him “if your mayor isn’t careful,” the city could lose a DANC water contract.
Mayor Smith said he wasn’t trying to bully Pamelia officials; he was just trying to negotiate a better deal.
Mr. Farone said he could not comment about the internal issues between the mayor and city council or how negotiations were handled between the city and Pamelia.
The city and DANC have been “partners” for decades in which the city sells water every year to the authority, which provides the water to Fort Drum and outside users, he said. As such, the city needs to formally approve the contract with Pamelia, Mr. Farone said. The city deal with DANC expires in 11 years.
Mr. Mix said the two municipalities have had three meetings about the water agreement since February, with City Engineer Michael Delaney, Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy and Comptroller James Mills. He also acknowledged that Mayor Smith has attended “some of them,” acknowledging that the mayor has continued to talk about annexation.
Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen said he was unaware that there was a controversy brewing between Watertown officials over the pending agrement, saying that talks first began under former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. several years ago.
