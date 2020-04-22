An auctioneer, hair and tanning salons, barber shops, Walmart, a Cross Fit gym and a tree service.
Those are some of the two dozen businesses that prompted complaints for failing to comply with the state’s guidelines for nonessential businesses and social distancing.
Except for Walmart, Scott A. Gray, the chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, would not identify specific businesses receiving complaints.
Under the New York PAUSE Act, hair salons, tanning business and auction houses are supposed to be closed because they are nonessential.
“We are taking the complaints seriously but trying to take it very compassionately,” Mr. Gray said.
Walmart has received a few complaints for violating the requirement that everyone who goes out in public must wear a mask and for disobeying six-feet social distancing, he said.
On Saturday, Walmart announced that all associates must wear masks while they work in its stores. Several days before, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an executive order requiring employers provide workers with masks. He then ordered everyone in the state to wear one in public places where social distancing is not possible.
The county also has received complaints about social distancing violations and gatherings. Complaints were filed over a baby shower, a backyard barbecue and Saturday’s protest in opposition to Gov. Cuomo’s PAUSE extension.
The state also received complaints about water being turned on at cottages, presumably out of fear that out-of-towners will bring the virus here.
At first, Gov. Cuomo directed localities that they have the authority to enforce the protocols. But county officials had to remind the governor’s office that there was no mechanism to do that, Mr. Gray said.
While it was originally just to through the state’s Building Codes laws, enforcement was expanded to the state Public Health and Department of Labor laws, so the PAUSE Act could be better enforced.
Complaints are initially filed with the state. The state then investigates the complaint to determine whether it’s legitimate.
That’s when Jefferson County gets involved. The county attorney’s office sends a letter to the businesses to get them to comply.
“We’re explaining what they have to do to comply,” he said.
Since they were first announced, the state has since increased the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000.
Construction companies that do not comply with the guidelines can be fined up to $10,000 per violation.
So far, there have been no fines issued in Jefferson County, Mr. Gray said.
ESD spokesman Jack Sterne said the idea is not to take money from businesses but to get them to comply.
Because enforcement is done locally, the ESD doesn’t have any data on how many complaints have been filed and investigated in the state.
To file a complaint, go to the state’s coronavirus website and click on the notice for “NYS PAUSE has been extended until May 15.” Underneath it, click on the 10-point policy and scroll down to where it says “File a Complaint.”
You can file a complaint against your employer or place of work or about a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community by also calling 1-833-789-0470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.