MASSENA — Two free community Thanksgiving dinners will be offered in Massena this week.
The First United Methodist Church and St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries will be offering a to-go turkey dinner on Wednesday, and two local businesses, Premo’s Pizza & Subs and Fahrenheit, will offer their dinner on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
The dinner at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and is a drive-through, to-go event only, in front of the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Pre-orders can be made by calling the church office at 315-769-8036 between 9 a.m. and noon.
The church also offers a regular free community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The meals are to-go only at this time.
Following Thanksgiving, the next meal will be served on Dec. 2 and includes Italian chicken over pasta, and fruit.
The community dinner offered by Premo’s Pizza & Subs and Fahrenheit will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. or until the food is gone at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St.
“We realize many people don’t have anyone to eat with and some people the means to put on a dinner. Join us for a tasty warm meal,” the two businesses said in a Facebook post.
Some businesses have also stepped forward with donations for the dinner, including Subway Massena, An Italian Affair, Coca-Cola and Reinhart Foods.
A donation dish will be available, and all proceeds will go to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
Both businesses opened their doors in the Massena community earlier this year. Premo’s Pizza & Subs is located at 2184 Route 420, Massena, and Fahrenheit at 4 Main St. in downtown Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.