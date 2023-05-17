LaingFarm_jmh_041709

Watertown Daily Times

 Jason Hunter

CASTORLAND — Two workers at a town of Croghan dairy farm are due nearly $150,000 in back wages after their employer failed to pay them for overtime hours.

The state Department of Labor announced Wednesday that it reached a settlement with Hancor Holsteins, 10300 Route 126, that calls for the unidentified workers to each receive $74,000 for overtime wages they were owed for nearly two years.

