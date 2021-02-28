WATERTOWN — Two local veteran financial advisors were spotlighted on a list of the top 50 wealth management firms in the state, compiled by Forbes for 2021.
Cyril Mouaikel, of RBC Wealth Management, and P.J. Banazek, management director for Morgia Wealth Management, were named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for New York State.
Mr. Mouaikel is listed at No. 19 in team assets, while Mr. Banazek came in at No. 43.
The list is compiled after a list of financial analytics is examined.
Both businessmen said it was an honor to have two financial advisors from “small Watertown” to be recognized for their efforts.
They credited the honor on having clients who have been with their respective firms for years and years and for their employees.
“It’s a team effort,” Mr. Banazek said. “I feel very honored.”
Mr. Mouaikel said he’s a “very lucky man.”
“I’m blessed. I work in the best place in the world and with a team of employees that has been with me for a long time,” he said.
Presented by Merrill investment services, each advisor — selected by SHOOK Research — is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.
Two years ago, Forbes started looking at financial advisors in smaller towns in the state and segregated the list out from large New York City firms.
Mr. Banazek said he found out through an email that was sent out to notify the media and the public. Mr. Mouaikel was told by a client.
“It was a nice email,” Mr. Banazek said.
He’s been with Morgia for 21 years, ever since becoming a financial advisor. Mr. Mouaikel is coming up with a quarter of a century with RBC Wealth Management.
Both firms have been serving Watertown for decades. Morgia went on its own 10 years ago after branching out from Smith Barney.
