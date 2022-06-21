WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Economic Development will be offering two new grants available to businesses and landlords in the county.
The development organization says the intent of the new grants is to help rental property owners with maintenance and upkeep.
Landlords who lost rental income during the eviction moratorium had to defer property maintenance activities, JCED says.
The new program would fund up to 80% of the cost for deferred maintenance activities, up to $10,000 for properties that have 10 rental units or less. A $7,000 project would then receive an 80% grant of $5,600, and a $12,500 project’s maximum grant would be $10,000. In order to be reimbursed, landlords will need to provide proof that the property is a rental and submit an application with a project description and budget, in addition to providing receipts.
Some of the repairs eligible for this are painting, roof repairs, siding and window replacement. There may be additional eligibility criteria.
Inspections before and after the project should be expected, JCED says, and permits will be required when applicable. New construction or additions are not eligible.
JCED will also be offering grants to cover 80% of training costs for existing workers or a maximum of $20,000 per employer. These funds can be used in a multitude of ways, including for enhancing existing skills, teaching new skills and techniques, operating new equipment, adopting new technologies, bringing in third parties to assist with on-site training, sending employees off site or for online training. This will not reimburse businesses and landlords for training done in-house.
The $300,000 training fund is made available because of an allocation from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications will be accepted with no deadline until all funds are expended.
