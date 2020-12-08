MASSENA — The company that’s proposed building a solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena will hold two virtual open houses on Dec. 16.
North Side Energy Center, LLC, will hold the sessions either online or by phone from 11 a.m. to noon and 5 to 6 p.m. Representatives from North Side Energy Center and its subject matter experts will provide a project update and answer any questions from participants.
Participants can ask questions by visiting services.choruscall.com/links/northsidesolar.html, or by phoning 1-866-807-9684 at 10:40 a.m. or 4:40 p.m. for the respective sessions. Ask to “join the North Side Project call.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had announced in March the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind and energy storage projects across upstate New York, and the North Side Energy Center was among them. The company had initially intended to hold open houses during May, but those were delayed because of the state’s restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris Scornavacca from NextEra Energy Resources LLC told the Massena Town Council during a recent meeting they wanted to hold the open houses in mid-December to provide more details about the project and answer questions. North Side Energy Center has been proposed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which will serve as the project’s sponsor.
“It’s typically a meeting where a lot of questions get answered,” he said.
The proposed project is a 180-megawatt solar photovoltaic electric generating facility comprised of solar panels and related components. It would be sited on approximately 2,200 acres of land leased from property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena, with the majority of the solar panels likely located in Brasher. The project would use 1,200 to 1,400 acres of the land, which is now being evaluated.
The company has been successful in executing some agreements with landowners in the project area. In the event of decommissioning, the land would be returned to the state it was before the project began.
Project facilities will include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, electric collection lines and electrical interconnection facilities. The proposed collection substation and interconnection facilities will be located adjacent to the solar arrays within the project area.
Mr. Scornavacca said the project would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023, and would have in excess of 200 jobs, potentially up to 250 to 275. He said employment opportunities would encompass a wide range of skills, from electricians to laborers. He said there would also be “significant site preparation,” which would include clearing and grading the site and laying foundations.
More information about the project can be found at wdt.me/pCBAKK. A physical copy of the map detailing the project’s proposed layout can be obtained by calling 800-237-7104, or emailing info@northsideenergycenter.com.
