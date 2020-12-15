OSWEGO — Tyanna W. Bergeron, MSN, FNP-C joins The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health.
Bergeron will see patients at the center which offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues, and biosynthetics to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.
Before joining The Center for Wound Healing, Bergeron was a Family Practice Nurse Practitioner for Oswego Health Primecare Fulton. There she saw patients ages 12 and older and assisted with the management of chronic diseases, mental health disorders, prescribed medications and treatments as well as conducted physical exams and health screenings and when needed, referred patients to medical specialists. Also, Bergeron has extensive experience working for other healthcare systems around the country including at the Face and Body Center in Flowood, Miss., St. Dominic’s Hospital Emergency Department in Jackson, Miss., and Valley Children’s Clinic in Renton, Wash.
By joining The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, a member of the Healogics® network, Bergeron will collaborate with a network of academic medical centers, hospitals, and thousands of professionals committed to advancing wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise.
Bergeron is a licensed New York Nurse Practitioner and Registered Nurse. She earned her master of science in nursing from Gonzaga University in 2018 through the Family Nurse Practitioner program.
