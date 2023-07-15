U.S. agencies target medical credit cards

Metro Creative

Three federal agencies are looking into potentially predatory practices in medical-payment products such as credit cards and installment loans patients use to pay for health care.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Treasury Department sent out a request for information Friday, seeking to learn more about how prevalent the products are and whether they can harm consumers with features such as exorbitant deferred interest fees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.