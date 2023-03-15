Federal regulators have approved the $31 billion merger of Kansas City Southern railroad with Canadian Pacific.

The new railroad, to be named Canadian Pacific Kansas City, will become the first and only railroad to run a direct line between Canada and Mexico — bisecting and hauling freight through the heart of the country, including Kansas City, the second largest freight rail center in the United States.

Tribune Wire

