U.S. economy loses steam

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measures of U.S.d inflation cooled in May and consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the economy’s main engine is starting to lose some momentum.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.1% in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. From a year ago, the measure eased to the slowest pace in more than two years.

