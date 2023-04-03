OPEC+ makes shock oil production cut

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman at a press conference after the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 5, 2022. OPEC+ announced Sunday that it is cutting oil production by 1 million barrels a day. Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.

It’s a significant reduction for a market where — despite the recent price fluctuations — supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures weren’t trading when the cut was announced on Sunday, but the inevitable price reaction could add to inflationary pressures across the world, forcing central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer and crimping economic growth.

