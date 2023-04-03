OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.
It’s a significant reduction for a market where — despite the recent price fluctuations — supply was looking tight for the latter part of the year. Oil futures weren’t trading when the cut was announced on Sunday, but the inevitable price reaction could add to inflationary pressures across the world, forcing central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer and crimping economic growth.
Saudi Arabia led the cartel by pledging its own 500,000 barrel-a-day supply reduction. Fellow members including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Algeria followed suit, while Russia said the production cut it was implementing from March to June would continue until the end of the 2023.
“OPEC+ clearly want a higher price,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. The group “is following through on being proactive and ahead of the curve, and is trying to rip oil prices from the grip of” macro sentiment.
The surprise OPEC+ production cut will undoubtedly bring higher gasoline bills to U.S. drivers as energy markets climb on tighter supplies.
For pump prices, the move could add more than 50 cents a gallon to the U.S. average, said Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. The national average is now at about $3.50.
A rally now would come just ahead of the busy summer driving season, when demand typically peaks. What’s more: There’s “room to run on the upside, because second-half oil balances were already poised to tighten considerably,” Book said.
Gasoline prices have cooled after surging above $5 last year. But the production cuts from OPEC+ mean that more analysts now forecast that oil could reach $100 a barrel, which would likely bring more energy-driven inflation and a rebound for pump prices.
Still, while Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies control supply, the U.S. and global economies remain a wild card for demand and it’s unclear how long the jump for oil prices will last.
When it comes to gasoline, “there will be an impact — oil is up big today, but it’s a knee-jerk reaction,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m not convinced that the cut will have much lasting power.”
