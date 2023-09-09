U.S. offshore wind slammed by runaway costs

Employees of Dominion Energy gaze at one of two wind turbines located 27 miles off of Virginia Beach in the Atlantic Ocean on July 17. The two turbines are part of a pilot program for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Program, which will include 176 turbines and is slated to be completed in 2026. Kendall Warner/ Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The U.S. offshore wind industry, banking on a big boost from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, has found itself face-to-face with a major hurdle that’s been right there in the name all along: inflation.

In fact, the law might even be making it worse.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.