MALONE — A Franklin County business is offering in-home ultrasound services to area residents, providing an alternative to traveling to medical centers that are further afield.
Ultrasound services available
MALONE — A Franklin County business is offering in-home ultrasound services to area residents, providing an alternative to traveling to medical centers that are further afield.
Providing mobile ultrasound services in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties, Access Imaging puts an emphasis on accessibility, affordability and convenience, according to a news release from the business’ owner, Lindsay Payne, who said she was born and raised in the north country and has been serving area patients in local medical systems for the entirety of her career.
Payne, a certified ultrasound technologist, said Access Imaging offers both diagnostic ultrasound, imaging ordered by physicians to diagnose or treat a medical condition, and 3D/4D prenatal ultrasounds, imaging for women and families who would like to see their baby or babies, in the patient’s home or preferred location.
“Having provided ultrasound imaging in the North Country for nearly 20 years, I’ve witnessed the difficulties North Country patients have accessing medical imaging,” Payne said in the release. “Cost, transportation, discomfort with hospitals and other factors prevent many patients from obtaining imaging that is vital to their care and overall health. By opening Access Imaging, I hope to help eliminate those barriers and help North Country residents obtain quality, patient-centered imaging.”
While Access Imaging is entering into agreements with common insurance providers in the area, service is often less expensive for patients even without those insurance agreements, according to the release, which states a typical Access Imaging ultrasound can cost as little as a third of the cost of the same scan in a hospital setting.
Prenatal 3D/4D ultrasounds offer mothers and families the opportunity to see their new baby or babies in a scan that focuses on both the baby and the mother without tight timelines, allowing the mother to have support people of her choosing present for the scan, according to the news release, which states all ultrasounds are read and interpreted by a board-certified radiologist, and reports are available to the ordering physicians in 24 to 48 hours.
More information and ultrasound scheduling is available online at accessimaging.org, by email at info@accessimaging.org, or over the phone at (518) 481-3309.
