WATERTOWN — A potential tenant is basically ready to commit to the remaining space in the former call center that won’t be occupied by the YMCA’s planned community and aquatic center on Arsenal Street.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., said the unidentified company hasn’t signed a letter of intent but is “negotiating in good faith” to lease the space from the economic development agency.
He gave an update to the JCLDC board on Thursday about the progress of the talks. Mr. Alexander stressed that the company will make the announcement about taking the space.
“This is a very solid company with a history for many years,” he said.
The company would lease about 14,500 square feet in the building but the space might move a bit, depending on what the YMCA needs for the $18.1 million community center it plans to create in the former Woolworth store and Concentrix call center, 146 Arsenal St.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency received a $9 million Department of Defense grant for the project.
The JCLDC and the YMCA continue to work on the agreement for the space where hundreds of people are expected to visit on a daily basis when it’s turned into the community center, Mr. Alexander said.
