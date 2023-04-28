MASSENA — Members of United Steelworkers have authorized a strike if necessary as contract talks continue between the union and Alcoa.
No numbers were available on Friday. In a message to its members, United Steelworkers officials wrote, “Resounding strike authorization votes this week at both Warrick and Massena! Thank you to everyone who voted to show your support for our bargaining committee. Negotiations resume May 8.”
United Steelworkers officials announced last week that they were prepared to hold strike authorization votes if necessary as they continued their talks with Alcoa. They told members that contract talks had stalled.
“We met with Alcoa for bargaining on January 30-31, February 1-2, 20-23, and March 21-23. We offered to continue meeting throughout April, but Alcoa management said they’re not available until May 8-10, which will run us right up to the expiration of the labor agreement,” they said last week.
The current contract expires on May 15.
Union officials said Alcoa agreed to provide a signing bonus, but with stipulations. They said Alcoa also proposed wage increases of 3%, 4% and 4%, which the union rejected. Retirement benefits are also a concern.
They said the union needed to stand up for a fair contract.
“We agreed to early negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair agreement that honors your work. Instead, management came to the table with concessions that fail to recognize your value. We need to stand up and stick together for the contract we deserve,” they said.
In an emailed statement last week, Alcoa officials said they look forward to continuing negotiations that benefit the employees and company.
“Alcoa started negotiations earlier this year with our union representatives on a new collective bargaining agreement, and we look forward to continued discussions regarding a contract that can provide competitive wages and benefits for our employees while helping our U.S. facilities compete on a global scale,” they said.
Following a day of voting in September 2019, members of United Steelworkers voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new four-year master contract with Alcoa. The agreement covered about 357 Local 420-A employees in Massena.
Under the master contract, members received annual wage increases of more than 12% over the term of the agreement, and maintained what United Steelworkers officials said was “high-quality, affordable health care coverage.”
The new contract runs through May 15, 2023, and was the first since Alcoa split into two companies in November 2016.
The vote came about three weeks after the union reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa. Negotiating committee delegates returned to their local unions to conduct membership meetings and arrange the ratification votes.
United Steelworkers officials had recommended that their membership ratify the tentative agreement, which was announced on Aug. 30, 2019.
Alcoa employees in Massena had continued working under the terms and conditions of a contract that expired May 15, 2019.
Negotiations broke off hours before the contracts were set to expire, and the negotiating committee and Alcoa agreed to extend the contract while negotiations proceeded, subject to termination with written notice by either party. As talks continued, workers voted to authorize the United Steelworkers bargaining committee to call a strike if necessary.
