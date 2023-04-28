United Steelworkers move strike to table

Members of United Steelworkers have authorized a strike if necessary as contract talks continue between the union and Alcoa. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Members of United Steelworkers have authorized a strike if necessary as contract talks continue between the union and Alcoa.

No numbers were available on Friday. In a message to its members, United Steelworkers officials wrote, “Resounding strike authorization votes this week at both Warrick and Massena! Thank you to everyone who voted to show your support for our bargaining committee. Negotiations resume May 8.”

