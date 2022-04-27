MASSENA — Contract negotiations between United Steelworkers and Arconic began on Tuesday.
The three-year contract that was approved in 2019 expires at noon May 15.
In a message to membership, United Steelworkers officials said they held their first meeting on Tuesday morning.
“The company gave a business update and the chair of our bargaining committee, Director Emil Ramirez, made it clear to Arconic that we are here to achieve a fair contract for our members. He also raised the ongoing significant payroll issues,” they said.
Officials said they presented their proposals on contract language and health and safety Tuesday afternoon.
The bargaining committee had met internally on Monday to finalize its proposals and said it needed support from the membership.
“Your bargaining committee has been working over the last few months to draft proposals, and on Monday we will have a union-only meeting to discuss and finalize our union’s proposals. As part of the bargaining process we form subcommittees to focus on specific topics. The subcommittees are: Benefits, Contract Language and Health/Safety. Every local has some on each subcommittee. These subcommittees will report out to the full bargaining committee daily,” union officials said.
Locally, members of United Steelworkers Local 420-A had received T-shirts to show solidarity, and they were asked to wear the shirts every Tuesday and Thursday.
In a previous message in March, United Steelworkers leadership said national and local union leadership had met with Arconic for a company update.
“Good news: All 5 markets Arconic is operating in are expecting continued growth. As essential workers, we understand the business projections and expect a fair contract. All USW participants also had internal discussions to prepare for our upcoming bargaining which is set to begin April 26 in Pittsburgh,” they said.
In February, Arconic highlighted fourth-quarter results for 2021, including sales of $2.1 billion, up 46% year over year and up 13% from the prior quarter. The company also reported a net loss of $38 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with a net loss of $64 million, or $0.59 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The current contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year, which was applicable to all union members. It also maintained or improved existing benefits, such as supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for currently active employees. There was also a $1,750 ratification bonus.
The contract covered more than 3,000 hourly workers at the company’s facilities in Massena; Alcoa, Tennessee; and Lafayette, Indiana. About 132 Arconic employees were impacted locally at the time of the signing.
Additionally, there are about 100 USW members who work at two other Arconic locations in the United States that bargain their contracts separately and have different expiration dates.
