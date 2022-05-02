MASSENA — Massena was the site of the first stop of the United Steelworkers “Bat Signal Tour” to send a message to Arconic — “We deserve a fair contract.”
Contract negotiations between United Steelworkers and Arconic began last week. The three-year contract that was approved in 2019 expires at noon May 15.
The bat signal was reminiscent of the signal that was used to alert Batman for his assistance in the 1960s television show. But,in this case, the message that was flashed read, “Fair Contract @Arconic!” Photos posted by the union showed the signal shining on the Massena water tower on Bowers Street, as well as other locations, to share their message.
Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow reviewed the first week of negotiations on Friday. He said four locals, including 420-A, 105, 115 and 309, arrived in Pittsburgh on April 24 and held a union-only meeting on April 25 to finalize proposals for their contract before meeting with Arconic officials the following day.
“Our proposals fall into these categories — Top Table, Language, Benefits, and Health and Safety. Each of these have their own ‘table’ where proposals are exchanged and discussed. Each local union has at least two members at each ‘table’ with support from USW staff. At these ‘tables’ we have taken the lead and presented our union proposals and, in typical fashion, Arconic is not prepared with their proposals,” he said. “We will continue to fight for a fair contract for our members and will share information through negotiations.”
Negotiations had continued over the weekend, with Arconic presenting its initial benefits proposal.
“At the Contract Language table, there was some slight progress. Tomorrow we will continue reviewing data provided by Arconic from our information requests and preparing counter proposals,” union officials said in a message to members on Sunday.
They had presented their initial benefits proposal to Arconic on Thursday. On Wednesday, they met with Arconic managers to raise what they said were numerous payroll problems.
“The company has pledged to look into the issues and provide a prompt response,” union officials said.
Arconic also gave an overview of its health and safety systems on Wednesday, and responded to the union’s initial contract language proposals.
The current contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year, which was applicable to all union members. It also maintained or improved existing benefits, such as supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for currently active employees. There was also a $1,750 ratification bonus.
The contract covered more than 3,000 hourly workers at the company’s facilities in Massena; Alcoa, Tenn.; and Lafayette, Ind. About 132 Arconic employees were impacted locally at the time of the signing.
Additionally, there are about 100 USW members who work at two other Arconic locations in the United States that bargain their contracts separately and have different expiration dates.
