MASSENA — A day after 130 workers at Massena’s Arconic plant unanimously authorized strike action against Arconic, union members stood outside the plant on Friday afternoon for a fair contract rally.
“It’s like an informational picket,” recording secretary Jason C. Taraska said.
United Steelworkers and Arconic began contract negotiations on April 26. The three-year contract that was approved in 2019 expires at noon on Sunday.
The strike authorization vote for Local 420-A was held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the union hall. United Steelworkers officials said they received unanimous support and record turnout for strike votes at all locations. Mr. Taraska said the strike authorization will only be used if the union feels it can’t reach what it calls a fair and equitable contract.
“It’s a standby thing,” Mr. Taraska said. “It gives us authorization if they give us the OK to strike.”
The last strike at Alcoa was in 1986. United Steelworkers were set to strike again in 2010 as they awaited word of a last-minute contract with Alcoa. However, that never took place, as members across the country voted on June 24, 2010, to accept a four-year labor contract with Alcoa Inc.
Alcoa Inc. later split into two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic — meaning separate contract negotiations for the two companies.
Contract negotiations with Arconic were continuing in Pittsburgh on Friday.
“While bargaining with Arconic is ongoing, we remain far apart on major issues including wages, health care, retirement, PFP (pay for performance) and paid time off,” union officials said Thursday.
“They still haven’t settled on the main factors,” Mr. Taraska said.
On Friday afternoon, union members gathered for the fair contract rally in Massena. They carried signs with messages like “United Steelworkers Solidarity,” “Fair Contract Now,” and “Essential Workers Deserve a Fair Contract: Locals 105, 115, 309, 420A — We Are Essential.”
Andre Gardner, who has been with the company for 23 years, wore a shirt that drew similarities to 2019, when another fair contract rally had been held. It read, “The concession stand is still closed.”
Mr. Gardner said this was the sixth or seventh time he had participated in a fair contract rally.
“It’s getting worse every year. This is probably one of the worst,” he said. “They’re trying to take everything when everything is already taken.”
One of the biggest bargaining issues has been health care.
“Health care is a big thing. People have families. Prices have gone up,” Mr. Gardner said.
The current contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year, which was applicable to all union members. It also maintained or improved existing benefits, such as supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for active employees. There was also a $1,750 ratification bonus.
The contract covered more than 3,000 hourly workers at the company’s facilities in Massena; Alcoa, Tennessee.; and Lafayette, Indiana. About 132 Arconic employees were impacted locally at the time of the signing.
