MASSENA — A simple message went out to members of the United Steelworkers on Thursday morning.
“Our labor agreement with Alcoa passed,” it read.
United Steelworkers officials were referring to what had been a tentative three-year labor agreement between Alcoa and approximately 860 active employees at the Massena smelter and Warrick Operations in Indiana.
Under the new agreement, United Steelworkers members will see a 13.5% total wage increase and no increase to health care.
Alcoa’s calcining facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, also has approximately 50 employees who are represented by the United Steelworkers. Wages and benefits from the master agreement applies to those employees, although other aspects of an agreement for Lake Charles will be negotiated in July.
Alcoa announced on May 11 that it had reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers, just days before the former contract was set to expire on May 15. Alcoa officials said the agreement was “the result of extensive negotiations between the Company and the United Steelworkers.” They said the parties had agreed to work under the prior terms until the outcome of the ratification vote by union members.
The agreement was reached after returning to the bargaining table on May 8. United Steelworkers officials had messaged their membership, saying, “We reached a tentative agreement w/ Alcoa. Details coming soon about informational meetings and ratification votes.”
Prior to that, with negotiations moving slowly, they had announced at the end of April that members had authorized a strike if necessary. They said that Alcoa had agreed to provide a signing bonus, but with stipulations. They said Alcoa had also proposed wage increases of 3%, 4% and 4%, which the union rejected. Retirement benefits were also a concern.
They said the union needed to stand up for a fair contract.
“We agreed to early negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair agreement that honors your work. Instead, management came to the table with concessions that fail to recognize your value. We need to stand up and stick together for the contract we deserve,” they said.
The new contract replaces a four-year master contract which saw annual wage increases of more than 12% over the term of the agreement, and maintained what United Steelworkers officials said was “high-quality, affordable health care coverage.”
