In a message to members this week, United Steelworkers officials said contract talks with Alcoa were stalled and they were prepared to hold strike authorization votes next week if necessary. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — United Steelworkers are prepared to hold strike authorization votes next week if necessary as contract negotiations with Alcoa continue.

In a message to members this week, union officials said contract talks were stalled.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.