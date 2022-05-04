MASSENA — United Steelworkers says it’s not getting the information it needs to work through week two of contract negotiations with Arconic.
“Arconic continues to not provide critical information that we requested in March. This is impacting our ability to fully understand, cost out and analyze proposals,” the union said in a message to members on Monday.
United Steelworkers and Arconic began contract negotiations on April 26. The three-year contract that was approved in 2019 expires at noon May 15.
Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow said the talks have not been moving smoothly.
“As we enter the second week of negotiations in Pittsburgh, Arconic continues to not move on several of the issues we have brought to them,” he said.
Among the issues, he said, is performance pay. Pay for Performance, PFP, is a salary- or wages-paid system based on positioning the individual or team on their pay band according to how well they perform, an issue officials said is an important topic for the bargaining committee.
“Everyone knows Performance Pay has not been the benefit we were told and it’s time to work for something better. At the Language Table, the union has taken a strong position on Performance Pay. This program was supposed to put money in the pockets of our members, and we continue to push because this has not happened,” Mr. Goodfellow said.
He said the four local United Steelworkers unions — 420-A, 105, 115 and 309 — “believe we need a percentage raise and have future PFP ‘baked in’ our future earnings. That would be one step that works toward getting a fair contract for our members as we continue to bargain.”
Arconic officials said they are committed to reaching a fair agreement while allowing the business to grow.
“Arconic is committed to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees and allows our business to grow for the benefit of our employees, customers and the communities where we operate. Part of the process is responding to questions and providing the USW with relevant requested information in a reasonable amount of time. Arconic will continue to do so in good faith throughout the negotiations,” they said in an email.
The four locals arrived in Pittsburgh on April 24 and held a union-only meeting on April 25 to finalize proposals for their contract before meeting with Arconic officials the following day. Their proposals fall into four categories — Top Table, Language, Benefits, and Health and Safety.
Officials met with Arconic managers last Wednesday to raise what they said were numerous payroll problems. They had presented their initial benefits proposal to Arconic on Thursday. Negotiations had continued over the weekend, with Arconic presenting its initial benefits proposal. All of the United Steelworkers subcommittees met on Monday.
The current contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year, which was applicable to all union members. It also maintained or improved existing benefits, such as supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for active employees. There was also a $1,750 ratification bonus.
The contract covered more than 3,000 hourly workers at the company’s facilities in Massena; Alcoa, Tennessee; and Lafayette, Indiana. About 132 Arconic employees were impacted locally at the time of the signing.
Additionally, there are about 100 USW members who work at two other Arconic locations in the United States that bargain their contracts separately and have different expiration dates.
