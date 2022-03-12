MASSENA — United Steelworkers leadership will be heading to Pittsburgh in April to begin discussions with Arconic on a new contract.
The three-year contract that was approved in 2019 expires on May 15.
In a Facebook message to union members, officials said United Steelworkers national and local union leadership had met with Arconic for a company update.
“Good news: all 5 markets Arconic is operating in are expecting continued growth. As essential workers, we understand the business projections and expect a fair contract. All USW participants also had internal discussions to prepare for our upcoming bargaining which is set to begin April 26 in Pittsburgh,” they said.
In February, Arconic highlighted fourth-quarter results for 2021, including sales of $2.1 billion, up 46% year over year and up 13% from the prior quarter. They also reported a net loss of $38 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with a net loss of $64 million, or $0.59 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Local 420A President Mark A. Goodfellow said that bodes well for negotiations with Arconic.
“I think we can come out with a good deal,” he said.
The current contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year, which was applicable to all union members. It also maintained or improved existing benefits, such as supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for currently active employees. There was also a $1,750 ratification bonus.
The contract covered more than 3,000 hourly workers at the company’s facilities in Massena; Alcoa, Tenn.; and Lafayette, Ind. About 132 Arconic employees were impacted locally at the time of the signing.
