MASSENA — Alcoa has offered the United Steelworkers another proposal after the union rejected the last contract offer.
“Our USW bargaining committee will travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday (Aug. 28) to analyze and discuss Alcoa’s proposal and look at all of our options. Solidarity!” they said in a Thursday morning message to members.
United Steelworkers officials rejected the last contract offer from Alcoa on Aug. 14, saying it didn’t meet their needs.
“We received a second ‘final’ offer from the company which was short of what we need for retirement security and healthcare. The bargaining committee unanimously rejected the offer and are providing Alcoa with a counter. Continue to stay strong!” they said in a message to their members after rejecting the proposal.
Alcoa officials said at the time that they were continuing to work with the union to come up with a new contract.
“The contract that would have expired on May 15 was extended indefinitely so parties could work toward an agreement. We’ve been working toward that goal. The process continues. The parties are making progress,” spokesman Jim Beck said.
The approximately 357 Alcoa employees and about 132 Arconic employees in Massena have continued working under the terms and conditions of a contract that expired on May 15. Negotiations broke off hours before the contracts were set to expire, and the negotiating committee, Alcoa and Arconic agreed to extend the contracts while negotiations proceeded, subject to termination with written notice by either party.
After the union ratified a new three-year contract with Arconic on June 28, they began negotiations with Alcoa. Those talks resumed on July 17 in Pittsburgh and are continuing.
