MASSENA — Members of the United Steelworkers are voting Thursday on a new contract with Arconic. Locally, the Massena vote for the approximately 132 Arconic employees will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Steelworkers union hall on Woodlawn Avenue.
Informational meetings are scheduled throughout the day in Massena, at 7:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The meetings are not mandatory, but workers are encouraged to attend one.
Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow said the results of the vote are scheduled to be available this evening.
In a July 1 message to union members, he said, “There was a brief flyer put out on Friday, June 28, 2019 with quick highlights of the proposed settlement. The full benefits summary is currently being worked on and will be distributed to the membership beginning Monday, July 8, 2019.”
Members of the United Steelworkers announced on June 28 that they had reached a tentative agreement with Arconic after resuming negotiations on June 24.
“The USW and its locals at Arconic have reached a tentative agreement with the Company and will be returning home in the coming days to set up informational meetings and prepare for ratification,” they said in a message to their members after the tentative agreement was announced.
Members of the Negotiating Committee reviewed the details of the agreement with their members and recommended that the membership accept the agreement.
“This is a good outcome for our negotiations and that is due to the unity, strength and solidarity that the local union leadership and our members and Contract Action Teams have built and demonstrated over the past months in bringing Arconic to the right place,” they told members.
“Arconic and United Steelworkers (USW) have reached a tentative agreement that provides economic security to our employees and allows our business to maintain leading positions in strong end markets,” Arconic officials said in an emailed statement.
Bargaining sessions between the United Steelworkers and Alcoa are set to resume on July 17.
“Bargaining to resume with Alcoa on July 17. We have spoken loud and clear with our overwhelming strike authorization votes. We deserve a fair contract!” union officials said in a message sent to members.
Local Alcoa and Arconic employees had voted overwhelmingly on May 24 to give their negotiating committee the authority to implement a strike against Alcoa and Arconic if necessary.
The approximately 357 Alcoa employees and about 132 Arconic employees in Massena have continued working under the terms and conditions of a contract that expired on May 15. Negotiations broke off hours before the contracts were set to expire, and the negotiating committee, Alcoa and Arconic agreed to extend the contracts while negotiations proceeded, subject to termination with written notice by either party.
The last strike at Alcoa was in 1986. United Steelworkers were set to strike again in 2010 as they awaited word of a last-minute contract with Alcoa. However, that never took place, as members across the country voted on June 24, 2010, to accept a four-year labor contract with Alcoa Inc.
Since then, Alcoa Inc. split into two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic — meaning separate contract negotiations for the two companies.
